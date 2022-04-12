View: How EdTech campaigns sell promise of bright future, sustainable career

For tangible products like food, gadgets, and cosmetics, marketing becomes easier and more transactional than when you are offering a service. You can tickle the senses with photographs, videos, and sounds to create moving marketing campaigns for products or experiences that can be purchased instantly.

Selling a vision or a goal that will remain intangible for a few years to come is a whole different ball game. EdTech is such a beast to sell because you are not offering learners books or a futuristic tech device but the promise of a bright future, a sustainable career, and an opportunity to upskill themselves. Therefore, the campaigns must help convert potential learners to the idea of a successful future, career and life.

How do you sell the promise of a better future?

It is significantly more difficult to communicate an idea without a tangible product. No image or video can convince a buyer to sign up for a learning programme. They may be in a dead-end job and doing something they don't enjoy, and yet you're telling them that by enrolling in your programme, they could potentially transform their life.

In EdTechs' case, the customer or learner should be able to experience what you have to offer, or they should be able to see examples or case studies of people who have taken up these programmes in the past and seen desired outcomes.

How does content help in this scenario?

Well, content marketing has been rising with such sunrise sectors gaining prominence in competitive markets like India. Initiatives to upskill and train individuals in deep tech skills announced by the government in the Union Budget FY 23 have also encouraged the industry.

While you can't persuade a potential customer through traditional modes of marketing, you can host a webinar, share compelling articles or learner stories for your customer to understand the offering, how it will benefit their career, and clear their apprehensions about the programme.

What other engaging ways of marketing are there for EdTech?

Another way to engage your prospects is to offer trial classes where they could truly experience the classroom environment. This is also an excellent opportunity to organise a mixer among existing and potential students. The testimonials of students from your current batch could go a long way in convincing new learners. These are all very critical pieces that help prospective learners visualise their future.

Turning your faculty into brand ambassadors

Your main strength and source for domain-led content lie with the faculty's experts. Domain-specific content is the treasure trove of information that learners are looking for—churning out content relevant to specific fields of study that your programme offers hits the bullseye.

This coming directly from the faculty members demonstrates in-house expertise, boosts credibility, and guides aspirants' upskilling journey.

Therefore, it is also crucial that your teachers and trainers are well-trained in domains, provide industry-relevant material and experiences, and hone each student in ways that they learn best.

For instance, hiring industry experts who have spent years in finance or data science, and are acknowledged as the masters of their craft assures learners that they are receiving the best guidance.

All brands need to have a content marketing strategy, but especially for EdTech, it is an investment for the future because there is only so much in terms of conversion and convincing you can do instantly.

Building trust and brand credibility is necessary, which comes through building content that a prospective learner can experience and aligns with the vision and the promise of a better future you have committed to your learners.

The author Sushma Bharath is Head - Programs & Marketing, Hero Vired. Views expressed are personal.