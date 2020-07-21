Startup VIEW: Future of Invisible payments—The smarter way to pay Updated : July 21, 2020 06:12 PM IST By 2022 invisible payments are expected to reach $78 billion in annual transactions. According to a report by KPMG India has more than 45 mobile wallet providers and around 50 UPI-based wallet providers. Big finance companies like Mastercard is also enabling contact-free ATM cash withdrawals amid COVID-19 pandemic. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply