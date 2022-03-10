View | Complexities in startup scaling

Startups opt for fast growth without fully understanding the complexities involved in gearing up from prototyping to commercialisation. This is what we are observing in the electric two-wheeler market today. Recently, there were media reports that after successful booking for over 90,000 e-scooters, Ola Mobility has delayed delivery dates more than once due to production & quality hiccups.

Startups rush to adopt new technologies, launch new products, and enter new markets faster than their competitors. There is, however, a dark side to speed. Companies that move too fast are likely to experience a larger number of organisational mishaps stalling their growth. This is especially true in start-ups where the founders have little real domain experience and their enthusiasm can carry them to accelerate too fast from prototyping stage to commercial scale up, ignoring or downplaying the complexities involved.

The Backdrop

Stayzilla, the homestay aggregator started with a bang. The company was an early Airbnb business type that provided an online platform in which homestays, ‘alternative stays’, as well as hotels could be listed. It was soon boasting of a network of 55,000 properties, including homestays and small hotels across towns in India. A host of issues in logistics, supply chain, and online user behaviour hindered Stayzilla’s expansion plans, further exacerbated by the discounting-based growth rampant in the travel industry since 2015.

Under the backdrop of competitive differentiation posited by substitutes, Stayzilla continued expansion at a fast rate, while unable to counter customer issues. This followed cancellations, refund requests and issues concerning advance payments. The scaleup was not accompanied by a solid backroom support. The scaling up should have been gradual as acceptance was slow.

Similarly, many startups blindly copy the business model successful in US and European countries, Airbnb in this case. However, the conditions in India were different. Unfamiliarity with technology, low internet speed etc. meant that though the idea was sound, the implementation should have been gradual. Similarly, homestays and small hotels were unfamiliar or poorly trained in customer relations, hygiene and technology linkups etc. that lead to dissatisfaction, impacting the goodwill. A slower-paced expansion would have identified certain recurring issues, which could be tackled on a systems basis rather than an ad-hoc approach induced by panic.

The Successful Startup

A successful startup is one, which has found success in repeatable scalable business model. This may require experimentation to determine market segmentation, customer acquisition and product features. The most difficult part of a start-up is when it changes gears from experimentation to commercialisation, with a competent and close nit leadership team, well-oiled supply chain management, acquiring human capital, both in numbers and right fit, building culture etc. than just chasing a great market opportunity.

The founders should discuss scaling up issues with the funders (VC & PE) right at the beginning. The objectives of both may differ. The founders want to build a sustainable business while the funders desire a quick return on their investment leading to a conflicting situation. The transition from prototyping to commercial operations adds complexity in an exponential manner with inexperienced founders. For example, from working with a handful of employees during prototyping, they may have to increase their manpower in hundreds, if not thousands. Such a large number have to be trained and indoctrinated in vision, mission and culture. A particular issue at this stage is the fear of dilution of culture.

Similarly, from working with a few vendors (or hosts in case of Stayzilla), the company has to increase the vendor base to many times its original size. This is the most challenging aspect of business with unknowns and uncertainties as seen during COVID-19.

Cash flow is another issue in scaling up. Businesses have failed due to inadequate working capital. In their speed to gain high market share, startups overspend in marketing expenses and hiring cost of senior executives. As the authors noted in their book The VUCA Company, the cause of failure of Subhiksha retail was the speed of expansion. The company ran out of working capital, could not pay vendors as well as employees and ultimately closed shutters.

Regulatory issues can also add to the complexity. When size of operations increases various laws such as Factories Act, GST, customs etc., must be complied with, which were absent in the prototyping stage.

Scaling up requires attention to these challenges arising out of the complexity of operations, which must be reconciled at the prototyping stage. This may require a graded acceleration of operations just like a vehicle, which moves from first gear to second and so forth. In the same way, complexity must be addressed by moving slow to learn all the issues involved in the transition and solve problems as they occur. As the learning intensifies, the speed can increase progressively.

Wisdom

“The hallmark of successful scaling is knowing when to hit the brakes so you can scale faster later,” Sutton says in his book Scaling Up Excellence. “And if anyone ever tells you they have solved all their scaling problems, they are lying.” In 2002, Larry Page, when expanding Google went into rough weathers with his investors, his colleagues, and even prospective employees because he didn’t appear to be hiring fast enough. “But when you look back, it turns out that focusing on hiring the right people was critical to Google’s growth at that point,” Sutton says.

As quoted in our book Vuca in Startups, Professor Senge, author of The Fifth Discipline says that “Faster is Slower”—when growth becomes excessive, the system slows down, putting the organisation’s survival at risk in the process. In other words, one cannot move faster than the ability of the organisation to learn and adapt. Organisations must grow or die, but they can also grow and die. Today, in VUCA times, failures mean that you wouldn’t be able to stand up again. The graveyard is full of startups which ignored the complexities of growing up.

-The authors Suhayl Abidi is a Consultant and Manoj Joshi is a Professor of Strategy & entrepreneurship and Director at the Centre for VUCA Studies, Amity University.