Video analytics platform Wobot Intelligence raises $2.5 million in pre-series A from Sequoia India

Updated : August 05, 2020 07:15 PM IST

The AI-powered computer vision technology for CCTVs make monitoring of SOPs productive and automated for users across sectors.
Founded by Adit Chhabra, Tapan Dixit and Tanay Dixit, Wobot will use the funds for global expansion and strengthening its proprietary technology platform.
