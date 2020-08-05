Startup Video analytics platform Wobot Intelligence raises $2.5 million in pre-series A from Sequoia India Updated : August 05, 2020 07:15 PM IST The AI-powered computer vision technology for CCTVs make monitoring of SOPs productive and automated for users across sectors. Founded by Adit Chhabra, Tapan Dixit and Tanay Dixit, Wobot will use the funds for global expansion and strengthening its proprietary technology platform. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply