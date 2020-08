Gurgaon-based artificial intelligence startup Staqu has collaborated with Microsoft, bringing its video analytics solutions on Microsoft Azure. The video analytics solution comes loaded with a host of COVID-19-centric features including identification, contact tracing, PPE monitoring, and safety.

Staqu’s proprietary video analytics platform, JARVIS (Joint AI Research for Video Instances and Streams), integrates with existing cameras/CCTVs to render a gamut of safety and compliance-centric video analytics. This solution ascertains the necessary supervision over the safety regulations undertaken and ensures that all precautionary measures are being implemented.

Atul Rai, co-founder and chief executive officer of Staqu said, "Our relationship with Microsoft is an instrumental step forward in the testing times and also reinforces the need for implementation of a product like JARVIS. Our state-of-the-art AI video analytics platform will now help customers and organizations] to resume business operations in the new normal. We are confident that this will unlock new avenues of growth for us and add significant value proposition to customers."

The COVID-19 suite by Staqu helps in identifying social distancing, crowd, body temperature, mask and safety gears, contact tracing. Leveraging Staqu’s advanced video solution JARVIS, Staqu aims to empower new-age organisations to observe optimum safety standards. It ensures the well-being of their internal and external stakeholders as and when businesses resume operations from their official premises after the lockdown is reversed.