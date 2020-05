Vernacular.ai, an AI-first SaaS business, on Wednesday announced a Series-A investment of $5.1 million, led by Exfinity Ventures and IAN Fund, Kalaari Capital.

The fresh capital will be used to fund the company’s global expansion in Southeast Asia and the US and towards R&D to further enhance its proprietary AI-based voice automation platform, VIVA, the startup said.

This technology has enabled enterprises to accomplish routine tasks in a quick and simple fashion, it said.

Vernacular.ai said one of the key areas that have been impacted by Artificial Intelligence is customer service.

Innovative technologies such as voice AI have already been deployed in enterprise contact centers and is rapidly moving these service-based operations towards higher operational efficiency.

Sourabh Gupta, co-founder and CEO, Vernacular.ai, said, “As we evolve our voice AI platform and continue to expand our customer-base in newer markets, we are happy to see the increased investor confidence in our model.

This Series-A round will be used to fund the company's expansion outside India and to drive innovation through rigorous R&D across multiple verticals of our business.”

“With situations like the one we are in today, contingency plans have significantly increased dependency on voice automation, and we feel well placed to serve this need, globally.”

"Over the last decade, businesses across industries have been competing to deliver a personalised experience and engagement to their customers. Most of them have refined or modeled their approach to ensure customers can access their products and solutions seamlessly at any touchpoint. Yet when it comes to servicing existing customers, it sometimes takes 15 minutes to resolve a customer query.”

Now, after comprehending the immediate impact this has, businesses are reviewing and future-proofing their support/contact center teams, Gupta added.

“Our solution is ripe for this transformation, ensuring end-to-end automation and matchless experiences to empower enterprises globally. Our Voice AI product - VIVA is designed to disrupt legacy models."