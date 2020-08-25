Business Verloop.io raises $5 million in Series A funding Updated : August 25, 2020 01:01 PM IST Verloop.io enables businesses to automate customer support across channels and has processed over 2 billion queries from customers. Verloop.io has grown by 200 percent (ARR) over the last two years. Verloop.io is the first startup to get investment from Falcon Edge backed by Abu Dhabi's ADQ, a fund that recently announced a new $300M VC fund to invest in Indian startups. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply