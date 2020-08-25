  • SENSEX
Verloop.io raises $5 million in Series A funding

Updated : August 25, 2020 01:01 PM IST

Verloop.io enables businesses to automate customer support across channels and has processed over 2 billion queries from customers.
Verloop.io has grown by 200 percent (ARR) over the last two years.
Verloop.io is the first startup to get investment from Falcon Edge backed by Abu Dhabi's ADQ, a fund that recently announced a new $300M VC fund to invest in Indian startups.
