Venwiz to utilise $8.3 million Series A fundraise for business expansion, strengthening client relationship

Mar 27, 2023
Industrial service SaaS marketplace Venwiz has bagged $8.3 million in a Series A round led by Sorin Investments with participation from several other investors including angel investors. With this, the total capital raised by the startup to date stands at $11.3 million.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Rajesh Reddy, Co-Founder & CEO of the company, said they will utilise the fundraise for strengthening their relationship with their existing clients, as well as for adding more features to vendor engagements.
"Currently we have around 15+ clients whom we work with and we have more than 40,000+ MSME project vendors on the platform. The current investment which we have raised will go towards deepening our relationship with the existing clients and also adding more features to the vendor engagements which we have, Reddy said.
He added that the company is looking at building tools which will improve the engagement between MSME players and large enterprises as well as help them track job execution.
