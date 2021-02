LIVE online learning platform, Vedantu has acquired Instasolv, a doubt-solving app for students from Class 6 to 12 for science, mathematics, IITJEE and NEET.

This is Vedantu's first acquisition in an EdTech company and the move aims to strengthen its focus in the instant doubt-solving space and reinforce presence in Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets.

Financial details of the acquisition have not been disclosed and CNBC-TV18 learns that Aditya Singhal, Co-Founder and CEO of Instasolv could join Vedantu’s board.

Earlier in 2020, Vedantu had invested $2 Million as part of a pre-series A funding in Instasolv.

While growing acceptance and changing mindsets for LIVE online learning have contributed towards category growth, Vedantu claims its superior pedagogy and user experience have made it the most preferred K-12 learning platform amongst students and parents in India. In 2020, Vedantu delivered 75 million hours of classes across its platform and with 6.3 million students attending LIVE classes.

Vamsi Krishna, Co-Founder and CEO, Vedantu said, "Last year we took a strategic decision to invest in Instasolv to strengthen our play in doubt-solving, which is one of the key aspects of learning online. We have seen tremendous potential in Instasolv and share the same mission to democratize education in the country. Through this partnership, we endeavour to change India’s learning curve through definitive outcomes.”

With this acquisition, Instasolv brings in close to 1 Million of its potential active learners to Vedantu's platform. In addition, Instasolv will leverage Vedantu's already existing strong credentials in LIVE Classes, tech, product and content.

Aditya Singhal, Co-Founder and CEO, Instasolv said, “We are excited to extend this strategic investment from Vedantu to a full acquisition. Instasolv has been at the forefront in offering doubt-solving solutions and its partnership with Vedantu will only strengthen Vedantu’s Live Class platform and help to achieve quality learning outcomes to millions of students.”