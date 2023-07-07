Vedanta chairman Anil Agarwal shares 3 Mantras on ‘How to Pitch to Investors’

Vedanta chairman Anil Agarwal, who often shares insightful posts on social media, came up with his advice after a woman sought his help on how to pitch to investors.

Vedanta chairman Anil Agarwal, in a LinkedIn post, shared valuable advice and three mantras for budding entrepreneurs on how to successfully pitch an idea or product to investors. Agarwal, who often shares insightful posts on social media, came up with his advice after a woman sought his help on how to pitch to investors.

“A young woman on LinkedIn asked me how to pitch to investors and she wanted to know what more she could do to make her business grow,” Agarwal wrote.

“I might not have all the answers but here are some things that have helped me in my journey,” Agarwal added.

Here are the three mantras shared by Anil Agarwal on ‘How to Pitch to Investors':

1. Be passionate

Anil Agarwal says no matter if you are a businesswoman, sportsperson or actor, you need to be one hundred percent invested in what you do. He also cautioned that people may fail in the first few times, but hunger will keep the motivation going. He even wrote an urban saying in Hindi, “mehnat ki gaadi passion ke petrol se chalti hai (Hard work is driven by passion)”

2. Believe in your product

Advising entrepreneurs to believe in themselves and their products, Agarwal said that he was advised not to leave his scrap business in Bihar and move to Mumbai, but his belief was stronger than their doubts which led to his success.

He quoted another Hindi saying to make it clearer, “Kuch toh log kahenge, logon ka kaam hai kehna”

3. Ask for that meeting

The final advice shared by Agarwal was to overcome the fear of rejection and ask the investors for that big meeting. He said that the investor may say no, but the possibility of them agreeing to a meeting that can change your life also exists.

He also mentioned, “Behind every business is a human being, who responds well to kindness.” Further, the business leader mentioned that it is an exciting time for entrepreneurs in India.

“To all the wonderful women in business reading this, always march forward with the belief that you are best. Reach for the moon, only then we can land somewhere in the sky,” Agarwal wrote while signing off.

Earlier, the Vedanta Chief had also shared some valuable advice for business owners in difficult times.

In a LinkedIn post, he said that they need to take care of their employees in tough and uncertain times and wrote, “If there is one advice I could give to our young people in business… it is this- at the heart of your business lies your most valuable asset, your people. Take care of your people, they will take care of your business.”