Vedanta chairman Anil Agarwal shares 3 Mantras on ‘How to Pitch to Investors’

Vedanta chairman Anil Agarwal, in a LinkedIn post, shared valuable advice and three mantras for budding entrepreneurs on how to successfully pitch an idea or product to investors. Agarwal, who often shares insightful posts on social media, came up with his advice after a woman sought his help on how to pitch to investors.

“A young woman on LinkedIn asked me how to pitch to investors and she wanted to know what more she could do to make her business grow,” Agarwal wrote.

“I might not have all the answers but here are some things that have helped me in my journey,” Agarwal added.