VCs swing big with mega deals & larger Series A funding in 2021: Bain & Co, IVCA Report

The Indian startup ecosystem has reached escape velocity with Venture Capital (VC) funding reaching a record $38.5 billion in 2021, as per a report by Global consultancy firm Bain & Co in collaboration with Indian Venture and Alternate Capital Association (IVCA).

The year also witnessed a record upswing in “mega rounds” of $100 million-plus investments, as global and domestic VCs led 92 large ticket size rounds across market leaders in e-commerce, online food delivery, fintech, edtech and gaming. This was typically evidenced in follow-on rounds in market leaders such as online food delivery app Swiggy and gaming startup Dream11.

Similarly, early-stage deals saw a dramatic shift in pace and ticket size, with Series A rounds hitting the $10 million+ mark in average deal size, as per the report.

With this, India surpassed China in investments after clocking a 3.8x growth over 2020, whereas China grew by 1.3x. Share of VC funding in India accounted for greater than 50 percent of overall private equity (PE) and VC investments in the country in 2021.

Now, this exponential growth was driven by a dual impact — as both deal volume (1,545 deals in 2021) and average deal size ($24.9 million per deal in 2021) doubled relative to the previous year, the report added.

Not just that, investing momentum also increased as digital infrastructural fundamentals led to opening up of enormous economic opportunities in the India startup ecosystem. Investors became more confident after witnessing a record year of exits, especially as public listings gained momentum.

Also Read:

Total VC exits reached north of $14 billion across secondary transactions and Initial Public Offerings (IPOs), as per the report. Meanwhile, secondary transactions led 60 percent of the exit value, anchored by a few marquee deals such as BillDesk’s acquisition by PayU at $4.7 billion, and partial exit by Kalaari in Dream11 at $400 million.

“VC exits witnessed a defining change in 2021 with $14B+ in total exit value for VC investors. Public market listings for tech companies in India saw a tectonic shift as the SEBI eased regulatory norms and retail investor appetite for tech listings peaked; at least 5 high profile IPOs in 2021 in India saw marquee VC exits,” said Rajat Tandon, President, IVCA.

Consumer technology, fintech, and software as a service (SaaS) accounted for the lion’s share of VC investments at 75 percent of the overall deal value in 2021. Within consumer tech, several alternative formats of commerce saw significant funding, such as video commerce, direct-to-consumer (D2C) brand aggregator models, and short-form videos. Within fintech’s record funding in 2021, consumer and SMB-focused neobanks held a significant share.

The report titled ‘India Venture Capital Report 2022’, also highlighted that emerging sectors also saw a sharp rise in investments in online B2B marketplaces with four new unicorns created.

Meanwhile, Web 3.0 or Crypto and blockchain-linked technology startups saw upwards of $500 million in total funding. India added 44 unicorns, leapfrogging to third place in terms of total active unicorns globally after the US and China.

The report claimed that global headwinds in early 2022 are likely to affect the funding outlook for the rest of the year. Although investments in 2022 are to remain in a similar range as 2021, the pace and quality of deals is likely to shift.

Investors are expected to double down more significantly on quality assets with larger rounds, and a more measured pace of deal making. Compressed multiples in global public markets will probably see a trickle-down impact, leading to rationalization in valuations and a focus on unit economics.

“Investor focus is expected to shift to larger rounds in quality assets as deal making returns to a more measured pace.” Sriwatsan Krishnan, Bain & Company, Partner and Co-author of the report said.