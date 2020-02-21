Startup
Valuations of star Indian unicorns hit speed bump, says report
Updated : February 21, 2020 12:48 PM IST
Even after large fund-raising rounds, the valuations of unicorns like Swiggy, Oyo, Paytm and Ola have remained flat.
Swiggy has raised $113 million as part of its Series-I funding, but its valuation improved marginally to $3.4 billion compared to December 2018 when it was valued at $3.3 billion after raising $1 billion funding.
Uber's lukewarm IPO last year also contributed to the lag in valuation trend among the unicorns across the Indian start-up ecosystem