Valuations of star Indian unicorns hit speed bump, says report

Even after large fund-raising rounds, the valuations of unicorns like Swiggy, Oyo, Paytm and Ola have remained flat, according to a report in Business Standard.

These firms are focusing more on building robust unit economies and not following the growth-at-all-costs mode, the report added.

Take for instance, food delivery platform Swiggy has raised $113 million as part of its Series-I funding, but its valuation improved marginally to $3.4 billion compared to December 2018 when it was valued at $3.3 billion after raising $1 billion funding, the BS report said.

Profitability has been the biggest challenge for unicorns. Swiggy's losses for FY19 jumped 500 percent, coming in at Rs 2,346 crore against FY18. While at Rs 1,292 crore, Swiggy's revenue rose 183 times, its total expenses for FY19 remained high at Rs 3,638 crore, the report added.

Digital payments firm PhonePe was in talks to raise up to $1.2 billion but it is likely to take more time for the same. PhonePe's value was measured at $10 billion after Walmart's acquisition of parent Flipkart, the report said.

The fiasco at SoftBank backed co-working start-up WeWork pushed the firm's initial public offering (IPO) plans in the US, as investors questioned the $47-billion valuation, the BS report added.