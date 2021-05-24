  • SENSEX
US start-up claims $500 bn investment plan to make India ‘COVID free’, seeks PM Modi's appointment

Updated : May 24, 2021 15:44:09 IST

Landomus Realty has said that the company would like to invest $500 billion in equity as the “first phase of investment” into the National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP) and Non-NIP projects.
To simply understand the magnitude of this investment, the Reserve Bank of India’s total forex reserve stood at $577 billion.
