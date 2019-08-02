Startup
UrbanClap raises $75 million in Series E funding in round led by Tiger Global
Updated : August 02, 2019 09:25 AM IST
Tiger Global along with existing investors Steadview Capital and Vy Capital have led the funding that was split into two parts - a primary round which resulted in a share subscription by the said investors and a secondary share sale by some early institutional investors.
UrbanClap also raised about Rs 1.5 crore from former Flipkart chief procurement officer (CPO) Mekin Maheshwari and Avaana Capital founder Anjali Bansal, YourStory reported on July 26.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more