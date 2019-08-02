UrbanClap raises $75 million in Series E funding in round led by Tiger Global

Home services platform UrbanClap has raised $75 million in new funding in a Series E transaction led by Global investor Tiger Global Management.

Existing investors Steadview Capital and Vy Capital have also participated in the funding that was split into two parts - a primary round which resulted in a share subscription by the said investors and a secondary share sale by some early institutional investors.

UrbanClap also raised about Rs 1.5 crore from former Flipkart chief procurement officer (CPO) Mekin Maheshwari and Avaana Capital founder Anjali Bansal, YourStory reported on July 26.

Tiger Global has been one of the leading global investors funding various Indian startups, which have ramped up his investments to about $300 million so far this year, backing about 13 companies, Mint reported.