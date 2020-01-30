UrbanClap creates new brand to focus on horizontal gig marketplace

UrbanClap said it has created a new brand named Urban Company that will reflect the homegrown startup’s broader ambitions to become a horizontal gig marketplace, with a global footprint and leadership position across service categories such as beauty and wellness as well as home repairs and maintenance.

Abhiraj Bhal, co-founder, UrbanClap, said the company is committed to offer reliable and affordable services at home. "This is enabled by working closely with our service partners, helping them with up-skilling, financing, insurance, product procurement etc., transforming them into micro-service entrepreneurs," he said.

In an exclusive interview with CNBC-TV18, Bhal said that the company plans to grow 40 times and bring on board a million professionals by 2025.

UrbanClap was founded in November 2014 with a handful of service professionals. Over the next five years, it has expanded to four countries with a presence in India, Australia, Singapore and the UAE.