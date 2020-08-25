  • SENSEX
Urban Company announces its third and largest employee stock sale programme worth $5 million

Updated : August 25, 2020 02:29 PM IST

Home services venture, Urban Company has announced an employee stock sale programme worth $5 million (Rs 37.5 crores).
All existing employees who have vested ESOPs are eligible to participate in the current sale programme.
The latest ESOP sale values each ESOP at Rs 110,000, which is the same price as the Series E secondary transaction that took place in June 2019.
