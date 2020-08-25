Urban Company announces its third and largest employee stock sale programme worth $5 million

Home services venture, Urban Company has announced an employee stock sale programme worth $5 million (Rs 37.5 crores). Under this programme, employees would be given the option to liquidate their vested ESOPs, which would be purchased through a secondary transaction by existing investor Vy Capital.

All existing employees who have vested ESOPs are eligible to participate in the current sale programme. More than 180 employees are eligible to participate in this programme.

“This is our third and largest ESOP sale event and re-affirms our commitment towards creating a world-class ESOP programme. The previous two ESOP sale events were held in June 2017 and Dec 2018 respectively. Additionally, Urban Company's ESOP programme has very employee-friendly terms, such as an exercise price of Re. 1, accelerated vesting, a flat 4-year vesting schedule (25 percent each year), and an infinite hold period to exercise the ESOPs after the employee leaves the company. Approximately 450 employees or 40 percent of the company's full-time staff have ESOPs, from customer service representatives to our SVPs.”, said Abhiraj Singh Bhal, Co-founder of Urban Company.

The latest ESOP sale values each ESOP at Rs 110,000, which is the same price as the Series E secondary transaction that took place in June 2019.

At Urban Company, employees are awarded ESOPs at the time of recruitment, during an appraisal cycle, and as part of various internal recognition programmes. The objective is to provide ownership and economic rewards to those who are contributing to the Company’s success and to use it as an instrument to attract and retain top talent.

Urban Company's first ESOP sale event occurred in June 2017, coinciding with the Series C round of funding, and valued each ESOP at Rs 24,500. During this sale approximately 25 employees were eligible.

The second ESOP sale event occurred in Dec 2018, valuing each ESOP at Rs 61,864. This coincided with the Series D round of funding, during which approximately 100 employees were eligible. To date, the Company has awarded ESOPs to 670 employees, including 450 current employees.