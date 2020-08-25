Startup Urban Company announces its third and largest employee stock sale programme worth $5 million Updated : August 25, 2020 02:29 PM IST Home services venture, Urban Company has announced an employee stock sale programme worth $5 million (Rs 37.5 crores). All existing employees who have vested ESOPs are eligible to participate in the current sale programme. The latest ESOP sale values each ESOP at Rs 110,000, which is the same price as the Series E secondary transaction that took place in June 2019. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply