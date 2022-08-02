upGrad acquires Noida-based learning platform Exampur for an undisclosed amount

Edtech major upGrad on Tuesday announced that it has acquired the learning platform Exampur for an undisclosed amount.

Exampur, the Noida-based test-prep provider for government jobs, is looking to close revenue of Rs 70 crore in this fiscal year. Co-founded by Vivek Kumar and Vardan Gandhi in 2018, Exampur has a user base of more than 10 million students and it offers over 200 test-prep courses for government jobs. It has over 27 YouTube channels that deliver most of its content. There are channels for each -- UPSC, SSC, banking, defence, teaching as well as other state-level government job preparations.

The learning platform has a growing subscriber base of more than 12 million and an average viewership of 2.5 million students. It leads the Hindi-speaking markets across Uttar Pradesh, New Delhi and Bihar, upGrad said in a statement, adding that 90 percent of Exampur's paid users are from tier II, III and IV markets.

"We have created an integrated learning portfolio for our learners and within that matrix we see test-prep as a high potential growth driver. I realise that it comes with a high customer acquisition cost (CAC), but it also delivers higher returns in terms of outcomes," said Gaurav Kumar, President-Corporate Development, upGrad. He added that this is why the company wanted "a partner with the right set of DNA within this space and Exampur seamlessly fits into our LifLongLearning jigsaw."

He said that he is confident that with Vivek and Vardan's day-to-day delivery capabilities with over 200 teachers through its channel, it is set to redefine vernacular leaning for a larger base of youth across the country.

Exampur also offers free quizzes, online test series, live scholarship tests to help aspirants to assess their professional competencies and accordingly streamline their learning process, the statement said, adding "It has one of the largest study material repositories and e-books portfolio for candidates who can easily access them anytime at their own convenience."

Vivek and Vardan in a joint statement said that it is undeniable that the number of educated candidates in India is growing exponentially, yet they are unemployed. It is also supported by the pandemic-related disruptions, geopolitical situations and rising inflation, negatively hitting the employment elasticity within the country. "Hence, we want our learners to walk that extra mile to understand the key to cracking such competitive exams and this is where we have created a hybrid learning model through our digital presence," they said, adding that they were happy to have the leadership support of upGrad.