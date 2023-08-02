Unstop raises $5 million from Japan’s Mynavi, Coursera and others

The funding round also witnessed participation from Venture Catalysts and 9Unicorns, and Pankaj Bansal through his fund Caret Capital. The startup intends to use the fresh funds to grow its global presence. It will also deploy the capital towards enhancing its technology, marketing, product and sales functions, the company said in a statement.

Unstop, a community engagement and hiring platform for students and graduates, has raised $5 million in its institutional funding round led by Japan-based HRTech firm Mynavi, along with participation from Coursera, an online learning platform.

Founded in 2017 by Ankit Aggarwal, Unstop lets users learn, upskill, showcase their skills, gain curriculum vitae points, and get hired. It offers multiple online courses for students looking to upskill, across domains such as digital marketing, data science and data analytics, programming and development and business and management.

The startup claims to have a talent community of around 6 million students from 20,000+ colleges and attract nearly 2 million monthly active users. The firm said it works with over 800 brands including Flipkart , Amazon, Reliance, TATA Sons, HUL, Reckitt, Accenture , EY, Infosys, and Wipro.

“This funding is a significant milestone for Unstop as our investors form a unique blend, coming together from various parts of the world and different domains (EdTech + HRTech), and supporting us in our journey with their vote of confidence on our robust proposition. This fresh capital will enable us to drive growth on all fronts and achieve our goals,” said Ankit Aggarwal, Founder & CEO of Unstop.