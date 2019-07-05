Union Budget 2019: Government proposes to commence television channel for startups

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in her maiden Budget speech on Friday, proposed setting up of an exclusive TV channel for startups.

India has been ranked third in the world in the startup ecosystem, the economic survey tabled in the Parliament on Thursday noted.

"Ranked third in the world in the startup ecosystem, a growing number of domestic Indian enterprises are developing solutions aimed at managing and solving urban challenges. While a majority of these are tech startups concerned with e-commerce and consumer products and services, 2018 was touted as the year of food startups," the report said.

Overall the startups have raised about $7.5 billion in funding in 2018, as against $4.3 billion in 2017 and $3.5 billion in 2016, the report tabled by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman showed. However, the number of deals has declined over the years to 360 in 2018 from 439 in 2017 and 477 in 2016.

