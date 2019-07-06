Startup
Union Budget 2019: Fuss over ‘Angel Tax’ for startups put to an end
Updated : July 06, 2019 11:51 AM IST
To resolve the so-called Angel Tax issue, an amendment is proposed that the startups and their angel investors who file requisite declarations and provide information in their returns will not be subjected to any kind of scrutiny in respect of valuations of shares.
Further, startups are no more required to justify fair market value of their shares issued to specified investors, which now include Alternate Investment Funds (AIFs) Category-II also.
