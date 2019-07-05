Union Budget 2019: Angel tax issues to be resolved for startups, assures FM Sitharaman
Updated : July 05, 2019 01:58 PM IST
On the angel tax issue, Sitharaman said that entrepreneurs and investors who file requisite declarations and provide information on returns will not be subjected to scrutiny.
The FM also announced steps to make it easier for investors by proposing e-verification for investors and their source of funds.
