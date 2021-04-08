Unicorns of 2021: 9 Indian startups have joined the coveted $1 billion valuation club in 4 months Updated : April 08, 2021 05:32 PM IST Of the nine, four start-ups attained unicorn status in a span of four days in April Apart from these new ventures, India’s unicorn club has firms like Paytm, Zerodha, Ola and Zomato, among others Published : April 08, 2021 05:31 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply