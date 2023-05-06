Unicorn is just a buzzword, will focus on growth, says Zypp Electric CEO

While many Indian startups are facing a funding crunch, Zypp Electric claims that funds are available for companies with the right business models.

India's electric vehicle (EV) market is on a positive growth trajectory with sales crossing over a million mark in the previous financial year. This growth has not only aided normal consumers but the startups in the EV space are also taking advantage of this EV boom. Electric Vehicle startup Zypp Electric is on a rapid expansion mode. Founded in 2017, the company offers EV as a service and last-mile solutions for e-commerce and food delivery platforms.

Over the last three years, Zypp Electric's revenue has been increasing 5x constantly. In FY20 Zypp Electric's revenue was Rs 5 crore, in FY21 revenue increased to Rs 25 crore and in FY22 revenue increased to Rs 125 crore. "5X is the new flavour that the Zypp Team is liking. Our plan is to hit Rs 500 crore this FY. Contribution margin & EBIDTA margin constantly improving from past 4-5 months." said Akash Gupta, Co-founder and CEO of Zypp Electric.

Before the Gogoro partnership, Zypp Electric hit profitability last year with the Delhi NCR market turning out to be the most profitable. "We deployed 7000 EVs in Delhi NCR, sights of profitability in EBIDTA level was seen. We launched our services in Bengaluru last year and deployed 2500 EVs. The Bengaluru market is showing a path to profitability. We will continue to invest, profitability can be achieved whenever we want. The goal is to make FY25 with proper focus on profitability," said Gupta.