Unicorn Health Check | India insurance market projected to grow to Rs 33 lakh crore by FY31

The insurtech segment got a significant boost during the pandemic and is only maturing as more categories of the industry are starting to attract funding and leverage technology. India appears to be valued higher by investors due to its higher operating leverage and the perception of greater proximity to customers.

Globally, funding to insurtech has grown at a compounded annual rate (CAGR) of 37 percent from FY17 to FY21, while funding to Indian insurtech companies has achieved a CAGR of 34 percent during the period.

The total insurance market in India is projected to grow from Rs 8 lakh crore in FY21 to Rs 33 lakh crore by FY31 at a CAGR of 14.9 percent, aided by increasing penetration levels and government initiatives.

PolicyBazaar

is an app-based comparison platform for life and non-life insurance. The firm is backed by the likes of Temasek, Tencent, and Softbank is valued at $2.4 billion.

Policybazaar's parent firm, PB Fintech, saw its losses narrow to Rs 87 crore in the third quarter of this financial year, versus Rs 298 crore for the same period last year. Revenue from operations surged 66 percent on a year-on-year basis to Rs 610 crore. The firm's credit business broke even in the December quarter, ahead of expectations.

The insurance premium business saw 70 percent year-on-year growth to over Rs 3,000 crore, while the credit disbursal business saw a growth of 57 percent. PB Fintech's expenses increased to Rs 766 crore. The company said that it expects to become EBITDA positive by the fourth quarter of this financial year and is confident of delivering the first full year of profits in 2023-2024.

Go Digit General Insurance is essentially a platform for auto, health, travel and flight delay insurance and is valued at $4 billion. The firm reported a total revenue or premiums of over Rs 5,267 crore for FY22. However, net losses widened to Rs 295 crore in FY22 as against Rs 122 crore in FY21. The firm sold 7.76 million policies in FY22. This was driven by higher demand from motor, property and health segments.

Go Digit Insurance also re-filed draft papers for a $440 million initial public offering after addressing the market regulator's concerns related to the company's employee stock plans, which had stalled the offering for months.

Digital insurance firm ACKO General Insurance has raised total funding of close to $460 million. ACKO’s revenue soared 2.37 times coming in at over Rs 1,300 crore. Income from the collection of the gross premium contributed 61.5 percent of the total revenue which surged 2.3x to Rs 826 crore in FY22.

However, the General Atlantic-backed startup saw its net loss increase three times to Rs 483 crore versus Rs 132 crore in the previous fiscal. ACKO spent Rs 1.37 to earn a single unit of operating revenue. The improvement in unit economics augurs well for the firm, aggressive marketing aside, feedback on claims handling has also been positive.

