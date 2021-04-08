Unicorn Alert: Moj and ShareChat raise $502 million from Lightspeed Ventures, Tiger Global, Snap Inc & Twitter Updated : April 08, 2021 11:01 AM IST Moj counts over 120 million monthly active users and ShareChat has over 160 million monthly active users. Mohalla Tech’s valuation stands at a little over $2.1 billion, making it the latest to join the unicorn club. The Bangalore-based company had roped in Twitter as an investor in 2019. Published : April 08, 2021 10:50 AM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply