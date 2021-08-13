Unacademy says Dragoneer, Bhavin Turakhia invest $10 million in recent $440 million funding round

Learning platform Unacademy on Friday said Dragoneer Investment Group, and tech entrepreneur Bhavin Turakhia have invested in the company’s Series H round, through a mix of primary and secondary transactions.

Dragoneer, and Turakhia together have invested $10 million of the $440 million raised in the latest funding round, which was led by Temasek. The round also witnessed participation from General Atlantic, Mirae Asset, Tiger Global, and Softbank Vision Fund.

Other investors in Series H include Aroa Ventures, the family office of OYO Founder Ritesh Agarwal, and Deepinder Goyal, co-founder, and CEO of Zomato.

Unacademy is currently valued at $3.44 billion, a 70 percent surge from its valuation during the previous fund raise in January 2021, when existing investors doubled down on their investments through a secondary transaction.

Dragoneer Investment Group first invested in Unacademy in November 2020.

Bhavin Turakhia is a well-known tech entrepreneur, who co-founded Directi in 1998. He is the Co-founder and CEO of Radix, a leading internet domain registry, Zeta, a modern banking products tech company, and Flock, a messaging and collaboration tool. He has been on the Board of Unacademy since 2017.