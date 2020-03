Online learning platform Unacademy on Friday announced acquisition of Kreatryx, an online preparation platform for GATE and ESE, in a cash and stock deal.

Unacademy said the acquisition will help bring quality education to learners by enabling them to learn from India's top educators.

Founded by Ankit Goyal in 2014, Kreatryx is one of India’s leading online education platforms focused on providing quality pedagogy in the GATE & ESE segment. Currently, the platform provides online classes for GATE, SSC, ESE, CIL and VIZAG STEEL.

After the acquisition, Kreatryx will continue to operate as an individual brand and will be run by its founder Ankit Goyal under Unacademy Brands Team, headed by Dinesh Godara, the startup said.

Gaurav Munjal, co-founder and CEO, Unacademy, said, “With its strong presence in the GATE and ESE segment, Kreatryx will play a pivotal role in further building our dominance in the segment and bring us closer to achieving our vision. I look forward to working with Ankit closely as he leads Kreatryx independently but as a part of the Unacademy Group.”

Ankit Goyal, founder, Kreatryx, said, “We are delighted to be a part of Unacademy. We at Kreatryx share a common vision with Unacademy, that of leveling the playing field and making quality education accessible to all. We believe that joining our forces will help us create a huge impact in the market, especially when it comes to critical exams like GATE and ESE.”

Earlier in 2018, Unacademy had acquired Wifistudy India’s online learning platform on YouTube with over 10 million subscribers.