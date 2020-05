Uber is planning to cut 3,000 more jobs globally, CNBC reported, less than two weeks after the company announced plans to hand out pink slips to 3,700 employees.

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi in an email to all employers said, “We have made the incredibly difficult decision to reduce our workforce by around 3,000 people, and to reduce investments in several non-core projects," CNBC quoted CEO Dara Khusrowshahi as saying.

He also added, “We are closing or consolidating around 45 office locations globally, including winding down Pier 70 in San Francisco and moving some of those colleagues to our new HQ in SF. And over the next 12 months we will begin the process of winding down our Singapore office and moving to a new APAC hub in a market where we operate our services.”

Khosrowshahi’s letter said the India market will be among those affected. He did not provide country-wise details.

Some of the other countries affected include China, France, Germany, and the UK.

“Everyone in these countries who is affected has already received an email, and will soon have a calendar invitation to a private meeting with a manager and HR,” said Khosrowshahi.

Several companies affected by the coronavirus crisis have resorted to layoffs and wage cuts even though there is lack of clarity whether companies are allowed to do that in light of the MHA's March 29 guidelines disallowing the same.

When contacted, an Uber India spokesperson said the company was 'aware of its obligations' as mandated by government guidelines.