Uber loses licence to operate in London over safety issues

London’s transit operator has said that it will not renew Uber’s license to operate in the British capital.

Transport for London cited, “several breaches that placed passengers and their safety at risk.”

Uber’s license expires on Monday and it can appeal the decision and continue to operate while it does.

Uber and TfL (Transport for London) have been engaged in a long-running battle since the authority rejected a renewal request in 2017, citing shortcomings it said it found in the firm's approach to reporting serious criminal offences and driver background checks, prompting legal action.

A judge in 2018 then granted Uber a probationary 15-month licence, after the Silicon Valley-based company had made several changes to its business model.

In September, TfL gave Uber just a two-month extension, far short of the maximum possible five years, and imposed further conditions covering ride-sharing, appropriate insurance and driver document checks.

Ahead of the latest decision, Uber said it would introduce measures such as a discrimination button enabling drivers and riders to report abuse, enhanced safety training for drivers and a direct connection to the emergency services.