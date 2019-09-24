Uber co-founder Travis Kalanick, who was ousted from the company invests in Rebel Foods, says report

Uber Technologies Inc. co-founder Travis Kalanick has invested in India’s largest shared-kitchen company Rebel Foods Pvt, reported Bloomberg. City Storage Systems, a real estate company bought a small stake in Rebel Foods Pvt as part of a previously disclosed $125 million round of funding, the report said.

This is Kalanick's first investment in India after he was ousted in 2017 from the US ride-hailing leader after a series of scandals. He has set up an investment fund and charted a strategy to build a kitchen rental service -- called Cloud Kitchens.

Mumbai-headquartered Rebel Foods is planning to expand into Southeast Asia and the Middle East. Founded by McKinsey & Co. alumnus Jaydeep Barman, the company serves a wide menu through “virtual restaurants” that exist only on the internet.