Two passengers, masks on at all times: How Uber is preparing to restart operations

Updated : May 18, 2020 02:30 PM IST

As cab-aggregators begin resuming operations in Lockdown 4.0, Uber said it will restrict use of ‘Uber Go’ to just two riders.
Uber also announced a list of other safety measures that it would roll out in India starting Monday, including the need for drivers and riders to wear masks at all times.
