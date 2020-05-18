Startup Two passengers, masks on at all times: How Uber is preparing to restart operations Updated : May 18, 2020 02:30 PM IST As cab-aggregators begin resuming operations in Lockdown 4.0, Uber said it will restrict use of ‘Uber Go’ to just two riders. Uber also announced a list of other safety measures that it would roll out in India starting Monday, including the need for drivers and riders to wear masks at all times. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365