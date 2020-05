A Twitter post slamming layoffs by Indian startups amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis has gone viral.

Author and journalist Vivek Kaul took to Twitter to air his grievance at mass layoffs by Indian startups in recent days. Posting a screenshot, which outlined layoffs at Ola, Swiggy, Zomato, Uber and Oyo, Kaul wrote: “Why are all the Bengaluru (and Gurgaon) Ponzi schemes firing so many people?

Over the past few weeks Swiggy has sacked 1,100 employees and pared its cloud kitchen business, Ola laid off nearly a quarter of its workforce, firing 1,400 employees. Zomato fired 500 employees, Uber laid off 3,700 employees (nearly 14 percent of its workforce) and Oyo furloughed some of its India staff while cutting salaries of the survivors by 25 percent.

The coronavirus pandemic and the consequent nationwide lockdown has wreaked havoc on the economy, with most activity grinding to a halt. Mass layoffs have become common place, pushing unemployment rate ever higher.

Startups have resorted to mass firings in a bid to balance their books in the face of a pandemic that is still no close to going away.