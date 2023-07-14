Trucking aggregator LetsTransport raises $25 million in latest funding round

LetsTransport believes the substantial investment will be instrumental in expanding the company's market presence, accelerating the company's journey to profitability, and enhancing its already robust suite of logistics services.

One of India’s largest trucking aggregators, LetsTransport, announced the latest funding round of $25 million on Friday. With Bertelsmann India Investments leading the round by investing $20 million, LetsTransport's aim to seamlessly aggregate India’s 10 million fragmented truckers is bolstered.

LetsTransport had raised $30 million cumulatively before this round.

LetsTransport is one of the largest aggregators of commercial EVs in India with the company claiming to deliver SLAs of above 97 percent. LetsTransport believes the substantial investment will be instrumental in expanding the company's market presence, accelerating the company's journey to profitability, and enhancing its already robust suite of logistics services.

“We are happy to invest an additional $20 million in our portfolio company, LetsTransport. We partnered with the company back in early 2019 and the team, excellently led by Pushkar, has delivered great results despite the challenges posed by Covid. We believe that Lets Transport is on its way to becoming a leader in the Indian logistics landscape and in future, will be a key enabler for the adoption of EVs in the country. This substantial investment by BII reinforces our strategic commitment to double down on our portfolio investments,” Rohit Sood, Partner, Bertelsmann India Investments.

It added in the press release that the government’s ambition to reduce logistics costs down to 7-8 percent of GDP, and enterprises moving towards organising their supply chains through higher technology adoption and increasing traceability are all factors that play in LetsTransport’s favour.

"We are immensely grateful to Bertelsmann for being a great partner for all these years and for the conviction shown in our mission through this recent investment. This latest funding round not only fuels our growth but also reaffirms our shared vision of transforming the logistics industry. Globally, through its division Arvato, Bertelsmann is a major player in the supply chain industry, making them ideal long-term partners for us. Together, we are committed to shaping the future of logistics and empowering businesses to thrive in a seamless and efficient ecosystem," Pushkar Singh, CEO & Co-Founder.