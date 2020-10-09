  • SENSEX
Treebo raises $6 million from existing investors including Matrix Partners India and SAIF Partners

Updated : October 09, 2020 03:50 PM IST

Matrix Partners India, SAIF Partners, Ward Ferry, and Bertelsmann India Investments participated in this round.
The team says this investment will help the company strengthen its defences against the COVID-19 pandemic, which has had a severe impact on the economy.
Treebo claims to have cut down its losses in the 12 months preceding the pandemic.
