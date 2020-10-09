Startup Treebo raises $6 million from existing investors including Matrix Partners India and SAIF Partners Updated : October 09, 2020 03:50 PM IST Matrix Partners India, SAIF Partners, Ward Ferry, and Bertelsmann India Investments participated in this round. The team says this investment will help the company strengthen its defences against the COVID-19 pandemic, which has had a severe impact on the economy. Treebo claims to have cut down its losses in the 12 months preceding the pandemic. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.