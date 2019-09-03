Transpact Enterprises is the first company to list on BSE Startup platform

Mumbai-based Transpact Enterprises Ltd is the first startup to list on the Bombay Stock Exchangeâ€™s (BSE) Startup platform.

"This Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Government of India-recognised start-up was the first one to receive the regulatory approvals for start-upsâ€™ listing at BSE Start-up Platform

on August 20, 2019. The company intends to move ahead with the bell ringing ceremony on September 5, 2019," the release said.

The company plans to partner with hospitals, therapy centres, rehabilitation centres and special children schools for the installation of its products.

It has user-friendly device with unique features. They are into designing, development and of therapeutic device, â€˜Vestibulatorâ€™ a unique and innovative design in medical device segment. Vestibulator has been incubated at Society for Innovation and Entrepreneurship at lIT Bombay.