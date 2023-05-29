Transition VC backed EMO Energy to raise $10 million in 2023

Recently, the battery-tech startup raised $1.2 million in seed funding round which was led by Transition VC and co-led by Gruhas. EMO Energy offers battery-powered solutions in high-power and high-energy applications.

EMO Energy will raise $10 million by the end of 2023. The company is in talks with a couple of large, global investors that are interested in the mobility and clean-tech space.

Founded in February 2022 by Sheetanshu Tyagi and Rahul Patel, the deep-tech energy startup offers battery packs for light EVs, which are powered by ZEN, a proprietary cell-agnostic tech platform. The platform allows 100 percent fire safety, 20-minute fast charging, and 120 percent improvement in battery life.

EMO’s Co-Founder & CEO Sheetanshu Tyagi told CNBC-TV18, “We are in the process of closing at least 10x the amount we raised in seed funding. So, looking at raising close to $10 million. We should be able to close that this year itself.”

The company has started making revenue, Tyagi stated. So the recent and the upcoming fundraiser will essentially help the startup scale up its operations further. “With $1.2 million of seed funding, we will fund our working capital, R&D (Research & Development) and capex needs.”

The company at present is working exclusively with a manufacturer in Karnataka. “The operations in the manufacturing unit are done by them. But the ownership of the final product and process will be ours.” The unit produces around 200 batteries but has a production capacity of 5,000 batteries per month. Tyagi added, “If we combine all the batteries that we make, 300-megawatt hours is the actual capacity.”

The company’s 2 & 3-wheeler battery system is AIS-156 Phase 2 certified which is in mass production and can be purchased directly through EMO. In addition to its fireproof battery solution for light EVs, EMO is also implementing its ZEN platform (a patented platform) for several other applications such as commercial vehicles, tractors and large-scale energy storage.

The 2 & 3-wheeler EV market is fragmented today. However, it is estimated that 50-60 percent of companies will outsource their powertrain components, which will be approximately a $2.9 billion market opportunity in 2025.

“In the next 2 months, we will be in a better position to announce the names of our clients and partners. We are working with at least half of the top ten players.” In the coming months, EMO Energy is looking at signing various MoUs and deals with various partners. The startup initially explored the opportunity that is available in three-wheelers mainly because of government incentives.

Later this year, the company will offer its applications to four-wheelers, trucks, buses and so on. “But these plans require so much more capital. Thus, we are now in the process of raising those funds.” The company is eyeing around $ 5-6 million from one investor alone, rest will come from other investors.

At least 50 percent of funds go into R&D. “It becomes very crucial for us to basically maintain that edge over the market product or technology.” Tyagi added, “We are testing sodium cells as well.” Prior to starting EMO, Tyagi and Patel were integral to the battery pack teams at Ola Electric, Sun Mobility, Rivian, Alta Motors, Ather, and General Motors. For the duo, learnings from past experiences were critical in setting up the startup.

The company claims the best part of its battery packs are that they give signals in case the battery heats up. But even if those signals are missed or there is any failure, the battery will not catch fire — but would simply have fumes or smoke — Tyagi explained while responding to safety challenges faced by battery packs.

Tyagi goes on to talk about the supply chain for these batteries — while the company depends on imports when it comes to lithium (like the rest of the players in the area), the rest of the aspects of the battery are manufactured by EMO Energy.

The startup ensured that they use standardised cells that are available from multiple suppliers. Thus, helping the company manage their supply chain, added Tyagi.

Tyagi is eyeing tapping the opportunity or market battery swapping will open for them. Longer battery charging hours, infrastructure, high cost etc, are some of the bottlenecks in the case of swapping batteries.

Meanwhile, ZEN PAC, the platform's 20 min charge battery pack for 2 and 3 wheelers allows the lowest total operating cost.