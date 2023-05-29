Transition VC backed EMO Energy to raise $10 million in 2023

Recently, the battery-tech startup raised $1.2 million in seed funding round which was led by Transition VC and co-led by Gruhas. EMO Energy offers battery-powered solutions in high-power and high-energy applications.

EMO Energy will raise $10 million by the end of 2023. The company is in talks with a couple of large, global investors that are interested in the mobility and clean-tech space.

Founded in February 2022 by Sheetanshu Tyagi and Rahul Patel, the deep-tech energy startup offers battery packs for light EVs, which are powered by ZEN, a proprietary cell-agnostic tech platform. The platform allows 100 percent fire safety, 20-minute fast charging, and 120 percent improvement in battery life.