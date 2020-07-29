  • SENSEX
Toppr raises Rs 350 crore in Series D from Foundation Holdings

Updated : July 29, 2020 08:04 AM IST

Aakash Sachdev, Managing Director of Foundation Holdings will join the board of Toppr.
The venture will use these funds to fuel its adaptive AI learning platform with over 1.3 crore registered students and to launch new platforms for Coding and Schools.
