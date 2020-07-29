Toppr raises Rs 350 crore in Series D from Foundation Holdings

After-school AI-based learning app for K12 students, Toppr has raised Rs 350 crore in Series D funding led by a global investment firm, Foundation Holdings. Other long-time partners including Kaizen Private Equity also participated in this latest funding round and with this, Toppr’s cumulative funding amounts to Rs 700 crore.

Aakash Sachdev, Managing Director of Foundation Holdings will join the board of Toppr.

The venture will use these funds to fuel its adaptive AI learning platform with over 1.3 crore registered students and to launch new platforms for Coding and Schools.

This investment will further help to develop the AI-based Toppr School Operating System (OS) - a ground-breaking platform for schools to run digitally unifying in-school and after-school learning to create a standardized and personalized experience, claims Zishaan Hayath, Founder and CEO, Toppr.

“The additional funding is a tremendous vote of confidence for this mission. With this investment, we now have the capability and reach to truly revolutionise the K-12 education experience and ensure that no learner is left behind. We are also excited about the launch of the School OS and believe this will be a ground-breaking initiative empowering teachers and schools across the industry,” Hayath added.

Toppr currently helps prepare over 1.3 crore learners for various school, board, and competitive exams on its AI platform. The venture claims to use natural language processing to solve learner doubts instantly & artificial intelligence, machine learning, and big data to study student behaviours and create adaptive learning paths with infinite combinations. Ensuring, every student has a unique and adaptive learning experience.

Speaking about the investment, Aakash Sachdev, Managing Director of Foundation Holdings, said, “Toppr’s community of 50,000+ educators from across the country has contributed to over 35 lakh learning pieces, including questions, solutions, concepts, games and videos for the students. Our investment in Toppr also reflects our commitment to empowering great teachers via the new School OS. The new School OS already has 55,000+ learners on it.”

Research from HolonIQ forecasts that over $87 billion will be invested in EdTech over the next 10 years, almost triple to the prior decade. According to the latest research by management consulting firm Ken Research, India’s online education market is growing at more than 20 percent per annum and is expected to be sized at $2 billion by 2021.

“Our objective is to work with Toppr to further cement its leading position, enhance its quality offerings and substantial growth prospects and amplify its brand enabling it to be IPO ready and find a home on the Nasdaq or international stock exchange,” said Abhishek Sharma, Chief Executive Officer at Foundation Holdings said.