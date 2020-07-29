Startup Toppr raises Rs 350 crore in Series D from Foundation Holdings Updated : July 29, 2020 08:04 AM IST Aakash Sachdev, Managing Director of Foundation Holdings will join the board of Toppr. The venture will use these funds to fuel its adaptive AI learning platform with over 1.3 crore registered students and to launch new platforms for Coding and Schools. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply