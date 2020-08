Toppr, one of India’s leading after-school AI-based learning app for K12 students, has launched its AI based Toppr School Operating System (OS). It has entered into a strategic collaboration with Ryan Group to rapidly roll out its integrated School OS platform to lakhs of students across their schools.

The venture raised Series-D funding of Rs 350 crore led by global investment firm Foundation Holdings last week.

Toppr aims to reach 1 million daily active users on Toppr School OS, a ground-breaking platform for schools to run digitally unifying in-school and after-school learning to create a standardised and personalised experience, and plans to empower 100,000 teachers by year end.

Having already invested over $10M for platform development and operations, Toppr aims to onboard 3,000 schools across 50 cities in India by the end of the year.

Zishaan Hayath, CEO of Toppr, said, "School OS is built on the ethos of Toppr - personalisation, high-quality UX and deep content and moves forward our mission to make learning personalised. This platform will enable teachers to do what they do the best, while the platform solves for high quality content, standard learning experience, analytics and automation. We strongly believe that technology will continue to deliver personalised learning with superior outcomes.”

"Ryan Group has set the benchmark for educational excellence in K12. This partnership is a powerful endorsement of our latest platform for schools that unifies in-school learning with after-school learning," he added.

Ryan Pinto, Chief Executive Officer, Ryan Group of Institutions, said, "The Ryan Group of Schools in line with this vision will further enhance the integration of technology in education, specifically distance education and blended learning through this Integrated learning platform - Toppr School OS.”

“We believe that this collaboration gives us the capability to truly revolutionize the K-12 learning experience, to enhance our ability to educate our children better and to provide teachers with superior E-learning tools and resources. We already have 50,000 students on the platform and are aiming to have more than 200,000 onboard by October 2020.”

Toppr claims its School OS includes school-centric curriculum for International, CBSE, ICSE and all major state boards, digital infrastructure, adaptive learning and analytics, allowing school authorities and principals to bring their schools online, with the help of a deep content library of 3 million pieces, robust infrastructure to facilitate live classes, algorithms enabling personalised learning & performance tracking mechanisms.