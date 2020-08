Education technology seems to be the flavour of the season as Byju's raised more funds this time from Russian billionaire Yuri Milner's DST Global and Eruditus is reportedly in talks with The Chan Zuckerberg Initiative for fresh fund raising. The battle for TikTok is heating up as Walmart joins Microsoft and Oracle to bid for the short video platform.

Here's a low down of the week in the startup universe:

Byju's raises Rs 909 crore from DST Global

Education technology decacorn Byju's has raised more funding as part of its ongoing Series F round, raising Rs 909 crore from DST Global. DST Global is an investment firm led by Russian billionaire Yuri Milner. As per regulatory filings sourced from paper.vc, Byju's, in a virtual general meeting on August 19, issued shares to DST Asia, DSTG VI Investment and DSTG VII Investment, funds run by DST Global. The company in its filing said it intends to raise Rs 908.96 crore.

Zuckerberg fund in talks to back edtech startup Eruditus

The Chan Zuckerberg Initiative (CZI), a non-profit headed by Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan, is in advanced talks to invest in Indian online learning startup Eruditus, according to a Moneycontrol.com report. CZI will be joined by a couple of other US-based technology funds, investing about $80 million at a valuation of $800-850 million, it said. This is double the $400 million it was valued at in January 2019 when it raised $40 million led by Sequoia Capital India.

Flipkart moves SC against NCLAT order on CCI investigation

As ecommerce giants Flipkart and Amazon continue to face regulatory heat over their business models, Flipkart has moved the Supreme Court against an investigation by the Competition Commission of India on allegations that is had abused its dominant position in the market. The CCI investigation was ordered by the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal in March. Flipkart did not respond to queries, while AIOVA said it did not have a comment.

Seller body files anti-competitive case against Amazon India

Amazon could face more investigations by the competition watchdog in the country, as online seller body All India Online Vendors Association (AIOVA) has filed a case against the ecommerce giant, accusing the company of anti-competitive practices. The association filed the case with the Competition Commission of India (CCI) on August 10, and as per filings it has named Amazon Seller Services, Amazon Wholesale India, Amazon Retail India, and two sellers on the platform - Cloudtail and Prione in its complaint.

Sequoia Capital top investor in India’s unicorns followed by Softbank and Steadview Capital: Hurun report

INDIA: TOP 5 UNICORN INVESTORS 2020

Rank Investor No. of Unicorn Investments HQ Country Unicorn Investments 1 Sequoia Capital India 8 India Byju's, OYO Rooms, Ola Cabs, Mu Sigma, Zomato, Unacademy, Druva, Freshworks 2 SoftBank 7 Japan Paytm, OYO Rooms, Ola Cabs, Delhivery, FirstCry, Lenskart, PolicyBazaar 2 Steadview Capital 7 UK Ola Cabs, Lenskart, PolicyBazaar, Unacademy, Dream11, Nykaa, Freshworks 4 SAIF Partners 6 India Paytm, Paytm Mall, Swiggy, FirstCry, Rivigo, Unacademy 5 Matrix Partners 5 India Ola Cabs, Zomato, Ola Electric, Freshworks, BigBasket 5 Nexus Venture Partners 5 USA Zomato, Delhivery, Unacademy, Druva, Postman 5 Tiger Global Management 5 USA Byju’s, Ola Cabs, PolicyBazaar, Delhivery, Freshworks

Walmart to join Microsoft for Tiktok as CEO Kevin Mayer resigns

Retail giant Walmart is teaming with Microsoft in a bid for short video platform TikTok as the Trump administration is forcing the company to sell its US arm citing a threat to national security. Walmart joins several others trying to acquire the tech company, including Oracle. According to CNBC, TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, is nearing an agreement to sell its US, Canadian, Australian and New Zealand operations in a deal that is likely to be in the $20 billion to $30 billion range.

Ant Group files plans for dual listing in Hong Kong and Shanghai

The fintech unicorn will sell not less than 10 per cent of its total capital post-issuance, split between Hong Kong and Shanghai’s Star Market, as the Science and Technology Innovation Board is also called, according to it’s mainland filing on Tuesday on the two exchanges.

Alibaba arm Ant Group highlights 'significant influence' over Paytm

Chinese technology major Ant Group has reiterated in its IPO prospectus that it has significant influence over Paytm's holding company One97 Communications in which it has a 30.33 percent stake. Ant’s stake in Paytm would be pegged at around $5 billion, based on its total $16 billion valuation after it raised $1 billion in November 2019 as per reports.

Jeff Bezos' net worth crosses $200 billion

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, the richest man on the planet, has become the first person to have a net worth of over $200 billion. According to The Real-Time Billionaires List by Forbes, Bezos’ net worth now stands at $205 billion. While Bezos owns around 11 percent stake in the e-commerce giant, he has also owns part of other companies such as aerospace company Blue Origin and the Washington Post.

Startup Funding This Week

​​​Credolab raises $7 million in Series A investment round led by GBG

CredoLab, a leading developer of bank-grade digital credit scorecards based on smartphone metadata, has secured $7 million in its Series A round funding led by GBG, the global specialist in Identity Data Intelligence. In addition to GBG, the round saw participation from Walden International, an existing investor and Access Venture Capital among other new investors.

Vy Capital buys $5 million worth ESOPs from Urban Company

Vy Capital buys Urban Company’s employee stock sale programme worth $5 million. Under the plan, employees will get the option to liquidate their vested ESOPs, to be purchased through a secondary transaction. More than 180 employees are eligible to participate in this programme. The latest ESOP sale values each ESOP at Rs 110,000, which is the same price as the Series E secondary transaction that took place in June 2019.

​​Verloop.io raises $5 million in Series A Funding

Customer support automation platform, Verloop.io promoted has raised $5 million as a part of its Series A. The round was led by Alpha Wave Incubation (backed by ADQ and managed by Falcon Edge Capital) along with existing investors IDFC Parampara & Kris Gopalakrishnan. Verloop.io is the first startup to get investment from Falcon Edge backed by Abu Dhabi's ADQ, a fund that recently announced a new $ 300 million VC fund to invest in Indian startups.

Healthcare vocational training platform Virohan raises $2.8 million in seed and series a funding

Healthcare vocational platform Virohan has raised $2.8 million across seed and series A funding. As part of the total fund raise, the seed round was led by Keiretsu Forum and series A round was led by the elea Foundation for Ethics in Globalization and by the Singh Family Trusts, advised by Artha Impact with participation from founders and National Skill Development Corporation.

Last mile logistics platform Exprs raises seed funding to expand business

Micro logistics platform Exprs has raised Rs. 4.5 crore in seed funding led by angel investor Sweta Rau and former director of legal at Sequoia Capital Sandeep Kapoor. Funding platform LetsVenture, AngelList and DCF Advisory also participated in the round. The Hyderabad-based company had earlier raised Rs. 2.2 crore in the pre-seed round.

Flowercycling startup phool.co raises $1.4 million in pre-series a led by IAN Fund

Phool.co, an IIT Kanpur backed biomaterial startup, has raised US$1.4 Million in a pre-series A funding round. The funding round was led by IAN Fund and San Francisco based, Draper Richards Kaplan Foundation. The startup has developed "Fleather" leveraging their flowercycling technology. Fleather is a viable alternative to Animal leather which was recently awarded PETA’s best innovation the Vegan World.

Otipy closes pre-series a round, aims to empower 20,000 women sellers