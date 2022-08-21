These women entrepreneurs are changing the market with their apps

By Pihu Yadav

Technology has permeated every aspect of our lives. It has made life more efficient, effective and convenient. From food, fashion, fitness and salon services to groceries and technology, everything is available at our fingertips.

And riding this opportunity is a wave of women “app-preneurs”, who are harnessing the power of smartphones and India's increased internet penetration to create apps that add value to our lives. Not only these apps are disrupting the market, but are also offering a great user experience and, at the same time, assisting people in reaching their goals.

Here’s a roundup of five such apps developed by women entrepreneurs:

Rizzle by Vidya Narayanan

With over decades as a technology leader in some of the prominent tech companies such as Google and Qualcomm, Vidya has built teams from the ground up, and shipped products that have been used by hundreds of millions of customers worldwide. She wanted to know what it was like to be on the other side of the equation and acquire the first 100 users, after spending her career working on mobile and launching products that instantly put features in the hands of millions of users.

In 2019, she co-founded Rizzle with Lakshminath Dondeti to democratise creation and monetisation experiences for creators and brands.

Driven by product innovation and design thinking, Rizzle is one of India's organically viral platforms. Rizzle templates now generate trends on Reels on a daily basis. In the last three months, several million Rizzle videos have been shared on Reels across multiple trends, resulting in over four billion organic views.

Leap.club by Ragini Das

Ragini’s entrepreneurial journey started in 2020 but the startup bug bit her pretty early on back in 2013 — which is when she joined Zomato . After spending six years at the company, Ragini co-founded Leap.club with Anand Sinha, her then-boss.

Leap.club is a social-professional community for women. Its mission is to bring more women into leadership positions. Currently, the platform has 8,500+ paying members from across 15 countries, 100+ cities and 3,000+ companies. These relationships are professional (partnerships, jobs and services) and social (book clubs, gin and wine clubs, and sports clubs).

CoffeeMug.ai by Dipti Tandon

A veteran entrepreneur, Dipti Tandon co-founded CoffeeMug.ai in February 2020, along with Abhishek Sharma and Nikhil Sarup. Leveraging AI-based technology, Coffemug.ai is an invite-only global networking platform that helps entrepreneurs, investors and business leaders connect for a one-on-one exploratory conversation and open doors to new business opportunities. Most of these conversations are around fundraising, hiring/career opportunities and connecting with like-minded individuals. To date, the platform has facilitated over 4.5 lakh connections.

Before co-founding CoffeeMug.ai, Deepti had founded two of the most popular platforms in their domain, JeevanSathi and Magicbricks.

Language Curry by Aneesha Jyoti and Vatsala Sharma

Founded by Aneesha Jyoti, Vatsala Sharma and Puneet Singh, Language Curry is an engaging language learning platform with a strong focus on Indian languages. Language Curry makes the tedious task of learning various languages fun and interactive with the help of its language experts and interactive user interface. Language Curry is making Indian languages accessible to everyone.

With over 1.5 million downloads, the app goes beyond the typical translation and script format by creating a robust environment through an immersive learning experience. By incorporating tips on local cultures and traditions, the app connects the user and the languages they want to take up.

ApnaKlub by Shruti

Shruti’s desire to build something from scratch became the foundation of ApnaKlub, an agent-led B2B wholesale platform for fast-moving consumer goods ( FMCG ). Shruti — a n alumna of IIT and Harvard — co-founded the platform with Manish Kumar in 2020.

ApnaKlub helps digitise and organise the FMCG procurement market by connecting buyers and brands through a single platform. It offers supply consistency, better margins, and access to a deep assortment of brands, simplifying and making the wholesale business successful. Apnaklub, with more than one lakh downloads, aims to innovate for India's 7.5 million kirana Small Medium Businesses (SMBs) in underserved markets.

All the apps are available on iOS and Android.