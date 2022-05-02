Toothsi looks at expanding into newer geographies, categories post $40 million fund raise

Dental technology startup Toothsi on Monday said that it has raised USD 40 million (over Rs 305 crore) in a round of funding from a clutch of investors, including veteran banker Aditya Puri, Eight Roads Ventures, Paramark and IIFL.

The newly raised funds will be used for building a team which will help the 2018-founded company expand into newer geographies and categories, its co-founder and chief executive Arpi Mehta Shah said.

The company claims to have designed 'smile makeovers' for 1.4 lakh customers in the country since its inception. Shah said the company intends to be the one-stop shop for doctor-directed solutions for cosmetic dentistry and dermatology. It also has a sister brand called 'Skinnsi' which provides at-home laser assisted cosmetology services.

In the last few months, it has introduced self-care products like a teeth whitening and oral hygiene product line. Its network comprises of 2,000 partner dental centres and it is planning to further expand availability in Tier-II cities in the near future, according to a statement.

The company had raised USD 5 million in January 2021 and another USD 20 million towards the end of the year.