Tiger Global leads $60 mn round in HR tech startup Multiplier, Sequoia-backed firm valued at $400 mn

Recruitment and employment management startup Multiplier has secured $60 million in its Series B funding round co-led by Tiger Global and Sequoia Capital India. DST Global Partners also participated in the funding round which brings the company’s valuation of $400 million.

This comes just three months after Multiplier which was part of Sequoia Surge’s fifth cohort bagged $13.2 million series A round. Till date, the remote work platform has raised $77.2 million.

According to Korn Ferry, demand for skilled workers will outstrip supply by 2030, resulting in a global talent shortage of 85.2million people. Without solutions in place, the financial impact of this shortage could read $8.452 trillion in unrealised annual revenue by the same time.

Multiplier is trying to the solve the problem of global employment by making international hiring and employee payroll and benefits processing easier. It provides companies with access to candidates across borders and assistance in managing issues of local compliance, labor contracts, payroll systems, employee benefits, and taxes.

“We believe globalization of the workforce is one of the most exciting trends of the next decade and are thrilled to see Multiplier facilitate that shift seamlessly for hundreds of companies and thousands of employees,” said Rohit Agarwal, Principal, Sequoia India.

The Singapore-based startup will use the fresh capital to further expand its global infrastructure, acquisitions and partnership and add new capabilities to its platform.

For example, businesses can now self-register on the platform and instantly send their candidates offer contracts in minutes and offer employee stock ownership plans. Multiplier is currently working on a crypto-payroll features that will allow employers to pay freelancers with cryptocurrencies, it said in a statement. Additionally, the firm is also looking to hire talent across its categories.

“The talent shortage is real and the restrictions due to the pandemic accelerated it. Businesses are finding it hard to hire people with in-demand skills and have opened themselves to the possibility of distributed teams. Meanwhile, candidates have gotten picky about their employers, the actual work, compensation, benefits, flexibility and much more. With this paradigm shift afoot, companies have recently realized that going global is the only way forward. Country borders shouldn’t hinder the search for the right people for the right roles. We are resetting the mantra that hiring people from abroad is a costly, time-consuming, and organizationally daunting effort.” said Sagar Khatri, CEO of Multiplier.

Another area that the company is focusing on is the provision of health insurance coverage in most standard benefits packages. Multiplier said it is providing locally competitive, customizable and homogenous insurance to its customers starting at as less as $20 per employee per month which comes with a detailed factsheet to compare plans.

The company currently operates across APAC, including India, the Philippines, Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia, and Sri Lanka. Some of its clients include Amazon, ServiceNow and Graphisoft.