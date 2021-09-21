Tiger Global-backed Wow! Momo raises $15 million in Series C round of funding

Quick-service restaurant (QSR) chain Wow! Momo has raised over $15 million (Rs 110 crore) in Series C round of funding led by Singapore-based hedge fund Tree Line Investment Management. The funding round also saw participation from IAN Fund (Indian Angel Network), and existing investor Lighthouse Funds.

The latest fund infusion makes it the most valued home-grown QSR chain with a valuation of over Rs 1225 crore.

Launched in August 2008, the firm currently owns over 350 Wow! Momo and over 50 Wow! China outlets and is aiming to set up over 150 stores and 50 cloud kitchens in the next year, the release said.

“The new round will fuel the company’s fast expansion in QSR & more aggressive entry into the cloud kitchens space along with the growth of the newly launched FMCG business of the brand in instant momos launched in Mid-July this year,’ said the release.

Wow! Momos recently made its foray into FMCG space by launching ready to eat momos that are exclusively available on Big Basket. The firm is set to expand the availability of the product across other e-commerce channels and modern trade platforms, besides extending its operations to Tier-II and III cities as well within the next six months.

”To see a home-grown brand growing to such heights reinstalls faith in the Indian entrepreneurship spirit…We are very confident that the company is well poised for its next phase of growth,” Padmaja Ruparel, Founding Partner IAN Fund was quoted as saying in the report.