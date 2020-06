NoBrokerHOOD and MyGate, two real estate tech startups backed by Tiger Global, have filed FIRs against each other alleging data theft.

Each company has accused the other of stealing customer data, and even attempting to bribe employees to get access to confidential information.

NoBrokerHOOD said it has filed an FIR against MyGate to report that the latter has “stolen its proprietary customer database and contacted NoBrokerHOOD customers to sell them their services.”

“MyGate’s employees have been actively and persistently chasing management committee members of societies from the NoBrokerHOOD database. MyGate resorted to these antics as NoBrokerHOOD has a much superior product offering and was rapidly gaining market share which seems to have rattled MyGate,” the company said in a strongly worded statement.

The statement added: “We have concrete proof and call recordings of how they have stolen our data and we had to file a police complaint against them. Companies should work within a legal framework and better their software instead of blatantly stealing competitors’ data.”

MyGate also hit out at NoBrokerHOOD, similarly accusing the latter of stealing customer data and also bribing its employees.

"Over the past several months, we have received (and continue to receive) numerous complaints from our employees as well as our customers regarding NoBroker’s unethical and illegal acts. We were informed that NoBroker is stealing contact details of our customers; threatening and attempting to bribe our employees with an intent to illegally obtain confidential information; making unsolicited calls to MyGate’s customers by using the stolen data; and spreading false/baseless rumours about MyGate services whilst unethically creating business opportunities for themselves,” MyGate said in a statement.