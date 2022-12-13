TiE Global Summit kickstarts in Hyderabad & all about Uniqus Consultech

Startup Street spoke with Kanwal Rekhi, Co-Founder & MD, Inventus Capital and Silicon Valley quad to talk about startups' funding winter and 2023 outlook for startups.

Rekhi said that he has been through several down cycles. He said, “The money, the capital, is hardnosed, eventually, the investors need the return, not only they want their money back, but they also want to decent risk adjusted returns.”

He added companies like Paytm have a working business model and will eventually make money.

TiE Global Summit is currently on in Hyderabad in the presence of venture investors and startups to discuss issues building a sustainable startup ecosystem and the future of technology. CNBC-TV18’s Aishwarya Anand caught up with Murali Bukkapatnam, Vice Chairman of TIE Global and Co-Chair of TiE Global Summit 2022.

Bukkapatnam said TiE aims to spread the virus of entrepreneurship. It want to inject that, it could be investments, it could be net-working, mentoring – and want to create that deeper connection.

Recykal, a circular economy marketplace that offers end-to-end digital waste management solutions, is all set to improve the lives of one million waste pickers by 2025.

Speaking to Aishwarya Anand from the side-lines of TiE Global Summit in Hyderabad, the founder and CEO of Recykal, Abhay Deshpande talked about this initiative and how sustainability is next big focus for startups.

He said, “In India there are roughly 4-5 million ragpickers who do all the dirty work of collecting the waste, sorting it and they do it in a very informal way. Recykal foundation wants to formalise a good percentage of these people through digital intervention.”

Uniqus Consultech a tech-enabled global platform that offers ESG and accounting & reporting consulting announced the launch of its operations by raising $12.5 million in series A funding for a minority stake sale. Uniqus seeks to transform consulting by deeply integrating technology and using a cloud delivery model to serve clients across national boundaries.

Startup Street spoke to the co-founder of the company Jamil Khatri to talk to about what's on offer at the company and the targets they have set for themselves.

Watch the video for more.