Thrasio-style firm GlobalBees acquires D2C startup The Better Home

Digital content platform The Better India (TBI) has sold its D2C home-care brand 'The Better Home' to Thrasio-model based startup GlobalBees for an undisclosed amount.

The Better Home, which was founded in February 2020, offers natural ingredient-based home cleaning products. So far, the D2C firm has been selling through online marketplace including Amazon and their own website, across more than 600 cities to over 70,000 customers.

With this acquisition, GlobalBees will scale the brand online and offline even further through marketing and product development, among other measures, a statement said. The Better Home's 15-member team will also join GlobalBees to continue the business.

Also read:

"A successful brand today needs the right blend of traditional business ethics and a new-age approach to marketing and sales to breakthrough. Being a part of the GlobalBees brand will skyrocket The Better Home's journey," said Dhimant Parekh, Founder of The Better Home

TBI, the parent company of The Better Home claims that this acquisition will help the firm build massive, scalable purpose-led businesses with its community of 200 million readers.

"Our vision at TBI is to leverage our massive community of over 200 Million readers to build meaningful, impact-focused, scalable and ‘better’ businesses. The Better Home was the first among this, and we will continue to build massively impactful businesses focused on our community’s needs and direct insights that will scale quickly owing to the brand love and goodwill we’ve garnered over the years by staying true to our ethos," added Dhimant.

The Thrasio model has enticed a bunch of startups in India. These companies want to acquire fast-growing online-first brands and build a portfolio of such brands. The parent company brings technology, marketing strategy and boost the growth of the brands they acquire. Following in the footsteps is GlobalBees, backed by kids apparel etailer Firstcry.

The company has made its first acquisition with The Better Home’ and is looking at taking it to international markets.

“People, purpose, passion and product define today’s brands and govern customer preference. The Better Home demonstrated the right mix of these, along with remarkable achievements. We at GlobalBees are excited to announce The Better Home as our first acquisition, and are committed to catapult it into an international brand,” said Nitin Agarwal, CEO of GlobalBees.

The move comes just after GlobalBees raised one of the biggest Series A rounds of $150 million, in July 2021, led by FirstCry. The rush to build a Thrasio-type platform in India is also getting massive investor interest. On Tuesday, another Thrasio-style startup Powerhouse91 has on-boarded multiple marquee global investors, raising an undisclosed amount of capital from them.