Though third-largest, India well behind US, China in terms of startup ecosystem

Updated : November 28, 2019 01:51 PM IST

According to Nasscom's annual report, which was published earlier this month, India has added more than 1,300 startups in 2019, taking the total number of startups incepted during 2014-19 to 8,900-9,300.
When compared to India, the US has about 20,148 startups, according to AngelList, a US website tracking startups and angel investors.
India has 24 unicorns in total, while China and the USA have 206 and 203 unicorns, respectively.
