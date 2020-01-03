This startup gives out Harley Davidson bike, Apple kit to motivate people gain fitness

Everyone wants to be fit, but to keep oneself motivated to maintain fitness is a big challenge. To motivate fitness enthusiasts, SQUATS, a Pune-based online fitness consultation platform, through its in-house fitness app, FITTR, in its latest edition of Transformation Challenge (TC) Series 9 gives challengers a choice of winning either a Harley Davidson Street 750 or an Apple kit worth up to Rs 5 lakh.

The runners up will be given premium gym clothing and accessories, Fitcoins, and other such gears.

The startup, backed by Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty, started its journey on January 2, 2020. TC is a 12-week transformation challenge, where challengers are required to upload their videos every week. SQUATS expects more than 10,000 challengers for TC 9

The challengers will be allotted 12 weeks after which the one who shows the best transformation will emerge as the winner of this challenge. The candidates won’t be evaluated or compared with others, but with their past selves. Factors such as gains in muscle mass, fat loss, and consistency from past transformation challenges will be taken into account, the startup said.

“The best part about this challenge is its easily-accessible eligibility criteria. Meaning, SQUATS is allowing anyone and everyone to be a part of this exciting fitness challenge. Candidates don’t even need to enroll themselves with a coach to participate in the challenge,” it said

“It’s totally free of cost. 2019 saw winner awarded with a Honda City coupled with an all-expenses-paid international holiday. The prize for 2020 - as mentioned above – is certainly much bigger and better.”

Recently, it also gained recognition and was selected for Y Combinator, a US-based startup accelerator program, known for aiding companies such as Cleartax, Dropbox, and Airbnb among others, the company said.